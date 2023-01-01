After experiencing visions in which he was chosen by 'people of the future' to depict their culture of peace and love, self-taught artist Eddie Owens Martin turned his mother's 19th-century farmhouse into a psychedelic wonderland over the course of three decades. The site – which includes six buildings – is an explosive, rainbow-hued fusion of African, pre-Columbian Mexican and Native American motifs. Definitely worth a detour for fans of unusual photo ops and connoisseurs of outsider art.

The site was restored in 2014 and is now managed by Columbus State University. Buena Vista is about 50 miles southeast of Columbus.