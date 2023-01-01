Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm

The 39th president of the United States, Jimmy Carter, lived and worked on this farm from 1928–41, helping his father, siblings and their tenant farmers harvest cotton, corn, sugar cane and (eventually) peanuts. Today the house, blacksmith shop, garden and barn have all been restored to their c 1938 appearance, allowing visitors to experience Carter's pre-White House lifestyle.

Guided walking tours are available at 11:30am and 3:30pm on Saturdays and Sundays. For the full Carter experience, visit the other National Historic Site properties in Plains: the Plains Train Depot and Plains High School.