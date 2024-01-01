Carson McCullers Center for Writers & Musicians

South Georgia

The future literary lioness Carson McCullers moved here with her family in 1925, when she was just eight years old, and lived here for 19 years. It's also the base of operations for the Carson McCullers Center, which runs a McCullers-based archive and offers fellowships to aspiring writers and artists. Email or call well in advance to arrange a tour.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Providence Canyon

    Providence Canyon

    28.04 MILES

    Only 30 minutes from Columbus sits Georgia’s 'Little Grand Canyon.' This 1003-acre state park is something to behold. Otherworldly formations include…

  • Coca-Cola Space Science Center

    Coca-Cola Space Science Center

    2.44 MILES

    Operated by Columbus State University, this space-themed wonderland is full of interactive exhibits that your kids will love, plus some of the most…

  • Pasaquan

    Pasaquan

    23.73 MILES

    After experiencing visions in which he was chosen by 'people of the future' to depict their culture of peace and love, self-taught artist Eddie Owens…

  • National Civil War Naval Museum

    National Civil War Naval Museum

    2.35 MILES

    This museum, dedicated to the naval history of the nation's bloodiest conflict, includes the CSS Jackson, an 1862 ironclad Confederate navy ship that was…

