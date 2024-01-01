The future literary lioness Carson McCullers moved here with her family in 1925, when she was just eight years old, and lived here for 19 years. It's also the base of operations for the Carson McCullers Center, which runs a McCullers-based archive and offers fellowships to aspiring writers and artists. Email or call well in advance to arrange a tour.
Carson McCullers Center for Writers & Musicians
South Georgia
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
28.04 MILES
Only 30 minutes from Columbus sits Georgia’s 'Little Grand Canyon.' This 1003-acre state park is something to behold. Otherworldly formations include…
Coca-Cola Space Science Center
2.44 MILES
Operated by Columbus State University, this space-themed wonderland is full of interactive exhibits that your kids will love, plus some of the most…
23.73 MILES
After experiencing visions in which he was chosen by 'people of the future' to depict their culture of peace and love, self-taught artist Eddie Owens…
National Civil War Naval Museum
2.35 MILES
This museum, dedicated to the naval history of the nation's bloodiest conflict, includes the CSS Jackson, an 1862 ironclad Confederate navy ship that was…
The River Market Antiques & Lunch Box Museum
1.89 MILES
This bizarre emporium is home to more than 2000 colorful lunch boxes. The most valuable are estimated to fetch in the region of $2500 if they were to ever…
Nearby South Georgia attractions
1. The River Market Antiques & Lunch Box Museum
1.89 MILES
This bizarre emporium is home to more than 2000 colorful lunch boxes. The most valuable are estimated to fetch in the region of $2500 if they were to ever…
2. National Civil War Naval Museum
2.35 MILES
This museum, dedicated to the naval history of the nation's bloodiest conflict, includes the CSS Jackson, an 1862 ironclad Confederate navy ship that was…
3. Coca-Cola Space Science Center
2.44 MILES
Operated by Columbus State University, this space-themed wonderland is full of interactive exhibits that your kids will love, plus some of the most…
23.73 MILES
After experiencing visions in which he was chosen by 'people of the future' to depict their culture of peace and love, self-taught artist Eddie Owens…
28.04 MILES
Only 30 minutes from Columbus sits Georgia’s 'Little Grand Canyon.' This 1003-acre state park is something to behold. Otherworldly formations include…