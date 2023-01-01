Coca-Cola Space Science Center

Operated by Columbus State University, this space-themed wonderland is full of interactive exhibits that your kids will love, plus some of the most expensive NASA kit on public display – worth around $20 million. See the main engine nozzle of a space shuttle, operations management consoles, plus a general onboard computer, among other serious bits of tech. The center is also home to the Omnisphere Planetarium Theater – an advanced immersive video experience with a sphere dome for viewing high-res 360-degree images.

Also on-site is the WestRock Observatory and the Space Shuttle Odyssey launch simulator, plus actual space suits worn by astronauts.