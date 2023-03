This is a splendid museum that covers the natural, geological and cultural history of the region from 'Jurassic to Janis Joplin.' A large section is devoted to local celebrities like Janice, who remained a hometown girl until her death in 1970. Other area musicians covered include blues great Clarence 'Gatemouth' Brown and Jiles Perry Richardson Jr, aka 'the Big Bopper.'

Don't miss the small hall devoted to the works of painter and graphic artist Robert Rauschenberg, another hometown legend.