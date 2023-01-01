Sea Rim State Park

This park of more than 4000 acres includes vast marshlands north of TX 87 and over 5 miles of beaches south of the road. The wetlands are popular with birdwatchers, who can use the blinds built into key points. The beach areas are usually popular on summer weekends but are almost deserted at other times of the year. Tent and RV sites are available from $20, but in the high season reservations are recommended online or at 512-389-8900.

Don't miss the Gambusia Nature Trail, a fantastic boardwalk built into the marshes with plenty of migratory birds and alligators to spot.

Due to damage sustained in August 2017 from Hurricane Harvey, some areas of the park may not be accessible. Call ahead or check online before visiting.