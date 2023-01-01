The carefully restored WH Stark House reveals the lifestyle of turn-of-the-century society families. The elegant 1894 Victorian home – one of the last and certainly the most historically accurate in town – is filled with ornate and heavy furnishings. If no docents are available for the (mandatory) tour when you show up, or if you're bringing along children under 10, it's also possible to have a look upstairs at the carriage-house museum's free exhibits.

Due to damage sustained from Hurricane Harvey, WH Stark House is closed till December 2017. Call ahead before visiting.