First Presbyterian Church

Constructed of Italian marble and Texas granite, the current building dates to 1912. But the magnificent stained-glass windows, around which the rest of the church was planned, go back to the 1893 World's Fair in Chicago, where they were purchased by the Lutcher family. Tours are available by appointment.
Gulf Coast & South Texas
