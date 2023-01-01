Davis Mountains State Park

For majestic sunrises and sunsets, this remote park rivals any we've seen – and we've seen plenty. This wonderful place is just 3 miles northwest of Fort Davis on Hwy 118, set amid the most extensive mountain range in Texas. Hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding (BYO horse) and stargazing are all big attractions, as is bird-watching (pick up a bird checklist from park headquarters). Overnighters can use the campground, or bunk down at Indian Lodge; both are just inside the park.

In daylight, check out the surrounding area and neighboring mountain ranges. Before sunset, drive or hike (2.6 miles one way) to the overlook at the top of Skyline Drive. Sufficiently moved? Continue down to the CCC overlook for a colorful twilight panorama. After it gets dark – and boy, does it get dark – you can test your knowledge of the constellations.