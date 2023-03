Behind Sul Ross State University, a trail leads up the dusty slopes of Hancock Hill. As well as offering fine views of the area, the hill holds some curious artifacts – including a battered school desk dragged up by a group of uni students in 1981. To reach it, head uphill to the first rock pile then follow the trail to the right; it's a half-mile, 20-minute climb. For more information and directions, visit www.sulross.edu/page/1077/desk.