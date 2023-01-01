Judd Foundation

West Texas

The Judd Foundation maintains and preserves the living and work spaces of minimalist artist Donald Judd, who founded the Chinati Foundation Museum. Two tours of these private spaces are offered: the Block Tour (11am daily plus 4:30pm Thursday to Sunday) explores his residence, three studios (which hold early works) and his library; the Studios Tour (2pm Thursday to Saturday) takes in studios that display furniture by the artist and his paintings from the 1950s and '60s.

