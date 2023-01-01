The Judd Foundation maintains and preserves the living and work spaces of minimalist artist Donald Judd, who founded the Chinati Foundation Museum. Two tours of these private spaces are offered: the Block Tour (11am daily plus 4:30pm Thursday to Sunday) explores his residence, three studios (which hold early works) and his library; the Studios Tour (2pm Thursday to Saturday) takes in studios that display furniture by the artist and his paintings from the 1950s and '60s.