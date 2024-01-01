Overland Trail Museum

Pioneer doohickeys and Old West thing-a-majigs are on display in the former home of early settler Nick Mersfelter, located right along the stagecoach route known as the Overland Trail. And it's not just personal whatnots you'll find – there are larger displays, like the original switchboard from nearby Valentine.
9.85 MILES
The hottest ticket in West Texas? A reservation for one of the thrice-weekly Star Parties at McDonald Observatory in Fort Davis. Located on Mount Locke…
21.77 MILES
As you step inside the historic artillery shed, with its enormous windows, sweeping desert views and sun-dappled aluminum boxes, the Marfa hoopla suddenly…
Fort Davis National Historic Site
0.22 MILES
Established in 1854, this well-preserved, beautifully sited frontier fort was named for then–Secretary of War Jefferson Davis. Staffed exclusively by…
2.25 MILES
For majestic sunrises and sunsets, this remote park rivals any we've seen – and we've seen plenty. This wonderful place is just 3 miles northwest of Fort…
21 MILES
Be sure to find out what’s happening at Ballroom Marfa, a nonprofit art space located in a former dance hall. The focus is on offbeat, interesting…
Marfa Mystery Lights Viewing Area
21.98 MILES
Ghost lights, mystery lights…call them what you want, but the Marfa Lights, flickering beneath the Chinati Mountains, have been capturing travelers’…
21.01 MILES
The Judd Foundation maintains and preserves the living and work spaces of minimalist artist Donald Judd, who founded the Chinati Foundation Museum. Two…
21.34 MILES
Behind Sul Ross State University, a trail leads up the dusty slopes of Hancock Hill. As well as offering fine views of the area, the hill holds some…
