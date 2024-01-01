Overland Trail Museum

West Texas

Pioneer doohickeys and Old West thing-a-majigs are on display in the former home of early settler Nick Mersfelter, located right along the stagecoach route known as the Overland Trail. And it's not just personal whatnots you'll find – there are larger displays, like the original switchboard from nearby Valentine.

Nearby West Texas attractions

1. Fort Davis National Historic Site

0.22 MILES

Established in 1854, this well-preserved, beautifully sited frontier fort was named for then–Secretary of War Jefferson Davis. Staffed exclusively by…

2. Rattlers & Reptiles

0.61 MILES

Snakes, spiders, scorpions…all the things you should check your boots for before you put them on can be seen on display at this funky little museum. Sure,…

3. Davis Mountains State Park

2.25 MILES

For majestic sunrises and sunsets, this remote park rivals any we've seen – and we've seen plenty. This wonderful place is just 3 miles northwest of Fort…

4. Chihuahuan Desert Nature Center

4.93 MILES

Four miles south of town, the Chihuahuan Desert Nature Center exhibits the region's flora in gardens and on trails. Take a 2-mile hike down into a canyon,…

5. McDonald Observatory

9.85 MILES

The hottest ticket in West Texas? A reservation for one of the thrice-weekly Star Parties at McDonald Observatory in Fort Davis. Located on Mount Locke…

6. Ballroom Marfa

21 MILES

Be sure to find out what’s happening at Ballroom Marfa, a nonprofit art space located in a former dance hall. The focus is on offbeat, interesting…

7. Judd Foundation

21.01 MILES

The Judd Foundation maintains and preserves the living and work spaces of minimalist artist Donald Judd, who founded the Chinati Foundation Museum. Two…

8. Marfa & Presidio County Museum

21.05 MILES

Wandering around this homegrown museum is kind of like exploring your grandmother's attic: lots of old stuff to look at that gives you a glimpse into the…