Selena's studio is still a working music and production house, presided over by her still-proud father Abraham Quintanilla Jr. It includes numerous displays dedicated to the life of Selena, including her awards, her red Porsche and many of her stage costumes. If it's not in use at the time, you can visit the studios where she recorded her music.

The studios and museum are 5 miles west of the downtown waterfront in a rough industrial area.