Not at all superlative, Point Sublime is exactly that – made more so by the difficult access and limited camping (only two sites, reserve at the Backcountry Information Center). Sheer on all sides, this driveable fin of rock feels like it could crumble into the canyon at any moment.

The point is at the end of a 17-mile 4WD road that starts at the Widforss Trailhead. Don't expect to travel over 10mph, as much of it is rutted and rocky. A few sections may be impassible when wet; check current conditions and the weather forcast before heading out.