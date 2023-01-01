It would be easy to miss this tiny park, built into a slice of hill surrounded by quiet residential blocks, but it's worth seeking out for its views of downtown Seattle and the Space Needle alone. In addition to plenty of benches and grassy spots to lay out on there's also a kid's play area.

You can access the park either from the main entrance at 5th Ave N or an entrance on Comstock Ave (off Bigelow Ave), which is higher up the hill and easier to access if you're coming from Queen Anne's center.