A remnant of the 1962 World's Fair, the International Fountain was completely rebuilt in 1995. With 272 jets of water (recycled, of course) pumping in time to a computer-driven music system at the heart of the Seattle Center, it's a great place to rest your feet, eat lunch, or have a cold shower on a warm day. On summer nights there’s a free light-and-music show. Check the Seattle Center website for more details.