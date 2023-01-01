Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Discovery Center

The work of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is celebrated at this suitably high-tech visitor center, part of a larger foundation building located opposite the Space Needle. Spread over five rooms with highly interactive exhibits, the center lays out the Gates’ bios and shows examples of their work around the world, including fighting malaria in Africa and notable philanthropic activities inside the US.

It also offers plenty of scope for visitor involvement. Various screens and notepads invite visitors to jot down ideas, help solve tricky problems and lend their own brainpower to the foundation’s ‘intellectual bank.’