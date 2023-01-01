Amid the glittering Beverly Hills–like homes of Highland Dr, mere commoners can enjoy eagle’s-eye views of downtown Seattle and Elliott Bay (and Mt Rainier, should it take its cloudy hat off) from this spectacular lookout.

Binoculars (50¢) are provided, so you can look back at the people at the top of the Space Needle looking over at you. The park is set on a steep incline of Queen Anne Hill (looking south) and is split in two, with a stairway linking to a popular children’s playground below. This is a favorite spot to end a romantic date night – or make a proposal!