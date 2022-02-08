© oksana.perkins / Shutterstock

Queen Anne & Lake Union

Queen Anne is a neighborhood double bill: the top of the hill hoards old money (and views to match) in beautiful early-20th-century mansions, while the bottom is more egalitarian and features a bevy of solid restaurants and cafes. Nearby Lake Union’s southern shores are changing more quickly than the fresh-faced influx of techies can tweet about them.

  • Museum of History & Industry

    Almost everything you need to know about erstwhile Seattle is crammed into the refurbished Museum of History & Industry, the centerpiece of Lake Union…

  • L

    Lake Union

    Unifying Seattle’s various bodies of water, freshwater Lake Union was carved by glacial erosion 12,000 years ago. Native American Duwamish tribes once…

  • Kerry Park

    Amid the glittering Beverly Hills–like homes of Highland Dr, mere commoners can enjoy eagle’s-eye views of downtown Seattle and Elliott Bay (and Mt…

  • Center for Wooden Boats

    Honoring Seattle's historical, aquatic and Native American antecedents, this one-of-a-kind museum and enthusiasts' center features vintage and replica…

  • L

    Lake Union Park

    Opened in 2010, this welcome green patch occupies ex-navy land on the southern tip of Lake Union and has a wading pond (with model sailboats you can use),…

  • B

    Bhy Kracke Park

    It would be easy to miss this tiny park, built into a slice of hill surrounded by quiet residential blocks, but it's worth seeking out for its views of…

  • M

    Marshall Park

    Atop Queen Anne Hill at the west end of W Highland Dr, this tiny but loftily positioned park has expansive views stretching west across Puget Sound to the…

  • Q

    Queen Anne Counterbalance

    The streetcar that chugged up and down the steep grade along Queen Anne Ave started operating on overhead-wire electricity in 1900, but it still needed…

  • T

    Treat House

    This 14-gabled house near the top of Queen Anne Hill was built in 1905 by Harry Whitney Treat, a friend of William F ‘Buffalo Bill’ Cody. Treat also…

