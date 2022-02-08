Almost everything you need to know about erstwhile Seattle is crammed into the refurbished Museum of History & Industry, the centerpiece of Lake Union…
Queen Anne & Lake Union
Queen Anne is a neighborhood double bill: the top of the hill hoards old money (and views to match) in beautiful early-20th-century mansions, while the bottom is more egalitarian and features a bevy of solid restaurants and cafes. Nearby Lake Union’s southern shores are changing more quickly than the fresh-faced influx of techies can tweet about them.
Explore Queen Anne & Lake Union
- Museum of History & Industry
Almost everything you need to know about erstwhile Seattle is crammed into the refurbished Museum of History & Industry, the centerpiece of Lake Union…
- LLake Union
Unifying Seattle’s various bodies of water, freshwater Lake Union was carved by glacial erosion 12,000 years ago. Native American Duwamish tribes once…
- Kerry Park
Amid the glittering Beverly Hills–like homes of Highland Dr, mere commoners can enjoy eagle’s-eye views of downtown Seattle and Elliott Bay (and Mt…
- Center for Wooden Boats
Honoring Seattle's historical, aquatic and Native American antecedents, this one-of-a-kind museum and enthusiasts' center features vintage and replica…
- LLake Union Park
Opened in 2010, this welcome green patch occupies ex-navy land on the southern tip of Lake Union and has a wading pond (with model sailboats you can use),…
- BBhy Kracke Park
It would be easy to miss this tiny park, built into a slice of hill surrounded by quiet residential blocks, but it's worth seeking out for its views of…
- MMarshall Park
Atop Queen Anne Hill at the west end of W Highland Dr, this tiny but loftily positioned park has expansive views stretching west across Puget Sound to the…
- QQueen Anne Counterbalance
The streetcar that chugged up and down the steep grade along Queen Anne Ave started operating on overhead-wire electricity in 1900, but it still needed…
- TTreat House
This 14-gabled house near the top of Queen Anne Hill was built in 1905 by Harry Whitney Treat, a friend of William F ‘Buffalo Bill’ Cody. Treat also…
