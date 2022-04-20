Eloquently run by the US National Park Service, this wonderful museum has exhibits, photos and news clippings from the 1897 Klondike gold rush, when a…
Pioneer Square, International District & SoDo
Seattle's birthplace retains the grit of its 'Skid Row' roots with red-brick architecture and a rambunctious street life tempered by art galleries and locavore restaurants. The International District's legacy as home to many of the city's southeast Asian immigrant communities makes for unique shopping and exquisite dining, while SoDo (south of downtown) is an austere warehouse district that's attracting new distilleries and dispensaries.
Explore Pioneer Square, International District & SoDo
- KKlondike Gold Rush National Historical Park
Eloquently run by the US National Park Service, this wonderful museum has exhibits, photos and news clippings from the 1897 Klondike gold rush, when a…
- Pioneer Square Historical District
Many important architectural heirlooms are concentrated in Pioneer Square, the district that sprang up in the wake of the 1889 Great Fire. Instantly…
- KKing Street Station
One of the pillars upon which Seattle built its early fortunes, the old Great Northern Railroad depot, was given a much-needed face-lift in the early…
- YYesler Way
Seattle claims its Yesler Way was the basis for the term ‘skid road’, which became 'skid row' – logs would ‘skid’ down the steeply sloped road linking a…
- OOccidental Park
Once a rather rough-and-tumble place, Occidental Park has undergone a recent renaissance thanks largely to a partnership between the City of Seattle and a…
- LLiving Computers: Museum + Labs
Founded by Microsoft co-founder, Paul Allen (1953–2018), this place will evoke heavy nostalgia in anyone who can remember the world pre-internet. Hosted…
- PPergola
This decorative iron pergola in Pioneer Square Park was built in 1909 to serve as an entryway to an underground lavatory and to shelter those waiting for…
- WWing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience
The beautiful Wing Luke museum examines Asia Pacific American culture, focusing on prickly issues such as Chinese settlement in the 1880s and Japanese…
- HHing Hay Park
If you need a tranquil spot to rest while wandering the ID, Hing Hay Park lends a little breathing space to this otherwise austere district. The…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Pioneer Square, International District & SoDo.
See
Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park
Eloquently run by the US National Park Service, this wonderful museum has exhibits, photos and news clippings from the 1897 Klondike gold rush, when a…
See
Pioneer Square Historical District
Many important architectural heirlooms are concentrated in Pioneer Square, the district that sprang up in the wake of the 1889 Great Fire. Instantly…
See
King Street Station
One of the pillars upon which Seattle built its early fortunes, the old Great Northern Railroad depot, was given a much-needed face-lift in the early…
See
Yesler Way
Seattle claims its Yesler Way was the basis for the term ‘skid road’, which became 'skid row' – logs would ‘skid’ down the steeply sloped road linking a…
See
Occidental Park
Once a rather rough-and-tumble place, Occidental Park has undergone a recent renaissance thanks largely to a partnership between the City of Seattle and a…
See
Living Computers: Museum + Labs
Founded by Microsoft co-founder, Paul Allen (1953–2018), this place will evoke heavy nostalgia in anyone who can remember the world pre-internet. Hosted…
See
Pergola
This decorative iron pergola in Pioneer Square Park was built in 1909 to serve as an entryway to an underground lavatory and to shelter those waiting for…
See
Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience
The beautiful Wing Luke museum examines Asia Pacific American culture, focusing on prickly issues such as Chinese settlement in the 1880s and Japanese…
See
Hing Hay Park
If you need a tranquil spot to rest while wandering the ID, Hing Hay Park lends a little breathing space to this otherwise austere district. The…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Pioneer Square, International District & SoDo
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.