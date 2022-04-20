Pioneer Square, International District & SoDo

Seattle's birthplace retains the grit of its 'Skid Row' roots with red-brick architecture and a rambunctious street life tempered by art galleries and locavore restaurants. The International District's legacy as home to many of the city's southeast Asian immigrant communities makes for unique shopping and exquisite dining, while SoDo (south of downtown) is an austere warehouse district that's attracting new distilleries and dispensaries.

Explore Pioneer Square, International District & SoDo

  • Pioneer Square Historical District

    Many important architectural heirlooms are concentrated in Pioneer Square, the district that sprang up in the wake of the 1889 Great Fire. Instantly…

  • K

    King Street Station

    One of the pillars upon which Seattle built its early fortunes, the old Great Northern Railroad depot, was given a much-needed face-lift in the early…

  • Y

    Yesler Way

    Seattle claims its Yesler Way was the basis for the term ‘skid road’, which became 'skid row' – logs would ‘skid’ down the steeply sloped road linking a…

  • O

    Occidental Park

    Once a rather rough-and-tumble place, Occidental Park has undergone a recent renaissance thanks largely to a partnership between the City of Seattle and a…

  • L

    Living Computers: Museum + Labs

    Founded by Microsoft co-founder, Paul Allen (1953–2018), this place will evoke heavy nostalgia in anyone who can remember the world pre-internet. Hosted…

  • P

    Pergola

    This decorative iron pergola in Pioneer Square Park was built in 1909 to serve as an entryway to an underground lavatory and to shelter those waiting for…

  • H

    Hing Hay Park

    If you need a tranquil spot to rest while wandering the ID, Hing Hay Park lends a little breathing space to this otherwise austere district. The…

