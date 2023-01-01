Popular for its views of Elliott Bay and downtown, this relatively tranquil spot was once painted with a different hue. In 1907 a huge amusement park, Luna Park, opened here. In its days as a loud and over-the-top attraction, the park covered more than 10 acres and hosted the ‘longest bar on the bay.' This grand assertion unfortunately led to claims of debauchery and carousing, and the park was eventually closed in 1913 by the conservative powers-that-were.

All that's left of the park are its ruined foundation pillars, visible at low tide.