Your best bet for an uninterrupted walk or jog if you’re staying downtown is this fringe of lawn and trees along Elliott Bay that starts next to the Olympic Sculpture Park and continues as far as the Interbay area between Queen Anne and Magnolia.

The park (sometimes erroneously called Elliott Bay Park) was named after a Seattle councillor and environmental campaigner in the 1960s, and the path that runs through it is a favorite of joggers and power walkers pursuing lunchtime fitness. In warm weather, the linked paths, with stupendous views over the Sound to the Olympic Mountains, make a good place for a picnic (eagles are sometimes spotted). Halfway through the park a large, distinctive grain terminal bridges the walkway.