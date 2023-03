Alki Beach has an entirely different feel from the rest of Seattle: on a sunny day this 2-mile stretch of sand could be confused for California. There’s a bike path, volleyball courts on the sand, and rings for beach fires.

Look for the miniature Statue of Liberty, donated by the Boy Scouts. There’s also a pylon marking Arthur Denny’s landing party’s first stop in 1851, which for some reason has a chip of Massachusetts’ Plymouth Rock embedded in its base.