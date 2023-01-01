Sharks circle overhead, manta rays sweep by and seaweed sways all around at the Aquarium of the Bay, where you wander through glass tubes surrounded by sea life from San Francisco Bay. It's not for the claustrophobic, perhaps, but the thrilling fish-eye view, leaves kids and parents enthralled. Kids also love the critters and touch pools upstairs and the new virtual reality theater, which brings guests on a simulated 100ft free dive with dolphins and whales.

The aquarium occasionally closes for special events; check the website before you go.