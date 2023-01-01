Take the high road from Fisherman's Wharf to North Beach via the urban trailhead between 150 and 155 Francisco St. Cross the courtyard, ascend to Grant Ave, and turn left to reach Jack Early Park, where you'll find scenic seats for two – a favorite local spot for marriage proposals, despite the ominous view of Alcatraz from here. Climb higher for Golden-Gate-to-Bay-Bridge panoramas, then descend via Grant Ave to North Beach for a well-earned slice at Golden Boy.