Although membership is reserved for Master Masons, visitors can freely access this prime specimen of Scottish Rite architecture, and take a peek at its wonderful permanent art exhibits. The concrete exterior features a two-headed eagle and some mosaics by artist Milliard Sheets, who is also responsible for the interior wood carvings and impressive murals.
Scottish Rite Masonic Center
San Francisco
