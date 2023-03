When the weather's behaving, pedal boats and rowboats are available daily at the magnificent 1946 boathouse on Stow Lake. Folks also tend to drop by for the striking waterfall views, picnicking in pagodas and bird-watching on the picturesque island of Strawberry Hill. Around sunset, ghost-hunters arrive to catch sight of the White Lady – legend has it she has haunted Stow Lake for a century, searching for her lost child.