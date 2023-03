First planted in 1894, these 5 acres of gorgeous flower gardens are especially delightful in the spring, when the cherry blossoms pop, and also the fall when the maple leaves transition to a fiery red. Year round, visitors wander the Zen Garden and the bonsai grove, and the Tea House provides tea and fortune cookies (which were first introduced to the US right here in San Francisco).

Free daily tours cover the garden's history; for times, see www.sfcityguides.org.