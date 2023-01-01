National AIDS Memorial Grove

This peaceful, 10-acre living memorial ringed by redwoods and graced with poetic paving-stone tributes was founded in 1991 to commemorate millions of lives lost to the AIDS epidemic, and to strengthen the national resolve for compassionate care and a lasting cure. Visits to this valley are always moving but are especially so on World AIDS Day (Dec 1) and the volunteer work days (8:30am to 12:30pm) held the third Saturday of each month from March to October.