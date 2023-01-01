Breathe a sigh of relief: you've found the lush green getaway in the concrete heart of SoMa, between Yerba Buena Center for the Arts and Metreon entertainment complex. This is a prime spot to picnic, hear free noontime summer concerts (see website) or duck behind the fountain for a smooch. Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Fountain is a wall of water that runs over the Reverend's immortal words: '…until justice rolls down like water and righteousness like a mighty stream.'