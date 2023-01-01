SPUR Urban Center Gallery

Cities are what you make of them, and urban-planning nonprofit SPUR invites you to reimagine San Francisco (and your own hometown) with gallery shows that explore urban living, from soundscapes to elder-housing design. Exhibitions are free, thought-provoking and visually appealing, featuring local and international artists. For the ultimate SF treasure hunt, check out SPUR's map and guide to POPOs (privately owned public open spaces), which are actually open to all. Search 'POPO San Francisco' on the website or download the app.