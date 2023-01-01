Lotta Crabtree made fortunes as San Francisco's diminutive opera diva, and she never forgot the city that paid for her trademark cigars. In 1875 she donated this cast-metal spigot fountain (thrice her size) to San Francisco. Her gift came in handy during the April 18, 1906, earthquake and fire, when it became downtown's sole water source, as corrupt officials had pocketed funds intended to hook up fire hydrants. Descendants of earthquake survivors meet here each April 18 at 5:12am for rousing sing-alongs.