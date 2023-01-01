Frank Lloyd Wright Building

Shrink the Guggenheim, plop it inside a yellow-brick box with a round Romanesque entryway and put it where you'd least expect it: on a shady SF alley that was once a backstreet brothel. Groundbreaking American architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed this as the VC Morris Gift Store in 1948; this is his only San Francisco building. It's changed hands since and now houses Isaia, an Italian luxury menswear boutique. If it's open, duck inside to see Wright's signature nautilus-shell atrium ramp, which is now topped by a vintage Campari bar.