Ruth Asawa's San Francisco Fountain

Covered in local landmarks and colorful SF characters – burlesque icon Carol Doda, psychedelic rockers Jefferson Airplane, protesters declaring themselves 'Jewish Diabetics for Peace' – Ruth Asawa's 1973 San Francisco Fountain captures the city's spirit. Asawa collected favorite city sights from 250 San Franciscans, sculpted them in bread dough, then cast them in bronze. Apple designed its flagship store for this spot, but, after a public outcry defending the fountain, it eventually redesigned the building and restored the fountain.