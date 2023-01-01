Children's Creativity Museum

No velvet ropes or hands-off signs here: kids rule, with high-tech displays double-daring them to make music videos, film claymation movies and construct play castles. Jump into live-action video games and sign up for workshops with Bay Area superstar animators, techno whizzes and robot builders. For low-tech fun, take a spin on the vintage-1906 Loof Carousel outside, operating 10am to 5pm daily; one $4 ticket covers two rides ($1 discount with museum admission).