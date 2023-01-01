This old-style family amusement park has been a Mission Beach fixture since 1925. The star attraction is the Giant Dipper, a classic wooden roller coaster with a top speed of 50mph, while little kids love taking a spin on the faithfully recreated Liberty Carousel, painted with scenes from San Diego history. New attractions include escape rooms, a 7-D theater and a zipline. Note that many rides have a minimum height restriction.

There's a small discount for passes bought online. During winter months, check for closures due to ride maintenance.