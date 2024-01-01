Norris Museum

Yellowstone National Park

This tiny museum was the park's first, opening in 1930. Displays focus on the underground plumbing that makes Yellowstone's thermal features so unique.

Nearby Yellowstone National Park attractions

1. Norris Geyser Basin

0.08 MILES

Norris Geyser Basin comprises Porcelain Basin and Back Basin, accessed through two connecting loops. If the world's tallest geyser, Steamboat Geyser, isn…

2. Porcelain Basin

0.14 MILES

One mile of boardwalks loop through Porcelain Basin, the park’s hottest exposed basin. (The name comes from the area’s milky deposits of sinter, also…

3. Back Basin

0.27 MILES

Two miles of boardwalks and gentle trails snake through Norris' forested Back Basin. The main show here is Steamboat Geyser, the world’s tallest active…

4. Museum of the National Park Ranger

0.85 MILES

The historic log Norris Soldier Station (1908), one of only three stations left from the era of the park's army control, now houses this small museum,…

5. Artist Paint Pots

2.81 MILES

The multicolored springs and fountains along a pleasant 1-mile loop hike southwest of Norris are interesting, but it's the ill-mannered belching and…

6. Brink of the Lower Falls

10.23 MILES

The first of the North Rim viewpoints leads down a steep 0.75-mile trail, descending 600ft for exciting close-up views of the tumbling white water as the…

7. Canyon Visitor Education Center

10.45 MILES

This major center is well worth a visit for its innovative and interactive displays on Yellowstone’s geology. The highlight is a room-sized relief model…

8. Lookout Point

10.74 MILES

Popular Lookout Point, near Canyon Village, offers the best views of the Lower Falls. An adjacent 0.5-mile trail drops 500ft to Red Rock for even closer…