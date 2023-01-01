Museum of the National Park Ranger

The historic log Norris Soldier Station (1908), one of only three stations left from the era of the park's army control, now houses this small museum, often staffed by chatty retired National Park Service employees.

The exhibits detail the evolution of the ranger profession from its military origins, including a fun mock-up of an old ranger cabin and bunk room. See if you can guess which future US president served as a park ranger in Canyon in 1936, before entering the oval office 38 years later.

The Gibbon River flows through meadows in front of the building, making it a pleasant place to look for wildlife. Norris Campground is right next door.