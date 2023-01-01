Michener Art Museum

Housed in an impressive-looking stone building (a refurbished prison from the 1880s), this museum is named after the popular Pulitzer Prize–winning author James A Michener (Tales of the South Pacific is probably his most well-known work), who supported the museum. A small permanent exhibition includes Michener's writing desk and other objects from his Bucks County home, including a collection of this inveterate traveler's personal road maps to cities and countries around the world.

The museum can be found in Doylestown, a 20-minute drive west of New Hope.