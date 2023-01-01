Ten days before the battle at Princeton on Christmas night 1776, George Washington led his army across the ice-packed Delaware River from the Pennsylvania side to the New Jersey side in a raging snowstorm. He took the risk knowing that if he didn't win something before winter closed in, his army might desert him entirely come spring. Washington Crossing State Park, seven miles southwest of Lambertville, offers an overstuffed exhibit in the visitor center, historic buildings and nice trails through pretty woods.

Though good for a picnic, the park isn't very evocative. A Lambertville theater troupe puts on plays here in the summer.