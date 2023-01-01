Washington Crossing Historic Park

This 500-acre park, which marks the spot where George Washington crossed the Delaware River, is now occupied by a preserved historic village complete with costumed reenactors and the occasional ponderous speech. The handsome, understated architecture of the on-site structures, which reflect colonial building styles, is reason enough to linger.

Guided tours ($7) are offered on the half-hour from 10:30am to 3:30pm. Some of the historic buildings also carry a $7 admission fee, although it's free to wander the grounds.