Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site

Once eastern woodland, then the site of an early American 'iron plantation,' Hopewell is a fascinating historical detour. Pick among the ruins and interpretive signs that mark the remains of an old blast furnace and the work camp that surrounded it. The area is popular for apple-picking in the fall; if you want to pick, you'll be charged a market-rate amount based on the number of apples you collect. Living history demonstrations and simple hikes abound.