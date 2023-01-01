National Toy Train Museum

Let's be clear: you can have never touched a toy train in your life and still love this odd little museum. The push-button interactive dioramas are so up to date and clever (such as a 'drive-in movie' that’s a live video of kids working the trains), and the walls packed with so many gleaming railcars, that you can’t help but feel a bit of that childlike Christmas-morning wonder.

The Red Caboose Motel next door to the museum allows even nonguests to climb the silo in back for wonderful views (50¢), and kids can enjoy a small petting zoo.