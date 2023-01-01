1719 Hans Herr House

Pennsylvania Dutch Country

The 1719 Hans Herr House is generally regarded as the oldest original Mennonite meeting house in the western hemisphere. Today, the property displays colonial-era artifacts in period-furnished rooms; there's also a blacksmith shop and a barn. Interestingly, you can see a replica Native American longhouse as well. Pennsylvania remains one of the few states with no officially recognized tribal reserves – or, for that matter, tribes; the longhouse is something of a gesture to rectify this erasure from history.

You must visit both the main house and longhouse via a combined 45-minute guided tour (or you can opt for a tour of just one property for $8/4 adult/child). 'Living history interpreters' provide an idea of how life was lived in the 18th century.

