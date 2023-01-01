The 1719 Hans Herr House is generally regarded as the oldest original Mennonite meeting house in the western hemisphere. Today, the property displays colonial-era artifacts in period-furnished rooms; there's also a blacksmith shop and a barn. Interestingly, you can see a replica Native American longhouse as well. Pennsylvania remains one of the few states with no officially recognized tribal reserves – or, for that matter, tribes; the longhouse is something of a gesture to rectify this erasure from history.

You must visit both the main house and longhouse via a combined 45-minute guided tour (or you can opt for a tour of just one property for $8/4 adult/child). 'Living history interpreters' provide an idea of how life was lived in the 18th century.