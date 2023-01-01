Hersheypark offers over 60 thrill rides, a zoo, water park, performances and frequent fireworks displays. Tooth-rotting as it may be, you or your child can don a hairnet and apron and punch choices on a computer screen and then, voilà, watch your very own chocolate bar roll down a conveyor belt at the Create Your Own Candy Bar attraction. It's part of Hershey's Chocolate World, a mock factory and massive candy store with singing cows and free chocolate galore.