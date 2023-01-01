After defeat at the Battle of Brandywine Creek and the British occupation of Philadelphia in 1777, General Washington and 12,000 continental troops retreated to Valley Forge. Today, this scad of misty woods – site of a major American military withdrawal, where 2000 continental soldiers died of exposure – symbolizes Washington's endurance and leadership. The Valley Forge National Historic Park contains 5.5 sq miles of preserved rural beauty, located some 20 miles northwest of downtown Philadelphia.

A 30-mile cycling path along the Schuylkill River connects Valley Forge to Philadelphia.