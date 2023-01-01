Learn to tell your Fancy Brigades from your String Bands at this fun museum devoted to the unique tradition of Philadelphia Mummery. Reflecting the many immigrant cultures and traditions of settlers in the city, Mummers divisions famously parade on New Year's Day down Broad St. Here you can see many of the fabulous costumes worn over the years and even try some on.

On Thursday evenings from May through September the museum holds a free outdoor string band concert and block party starting at 8pm, where you may be able to learn the Mummers Strut dance steps.