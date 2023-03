Philadelphia's original settlers were Swedish Lutherans and this is the site of one of their first churches, built between 1698 and 1700. It's made of brick and was designed by English carpenters and masons. The simple, elegant interior of the chapel is notable for the models of the ships Fogel Grip and Kalmar Nyckel, which hang from the ceiling. These are the vessels that brought a group of Swedes to the area in 1643.