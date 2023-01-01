Cape Blanco State Park

Nine miles north of Port Orford, this rugged promontory is the second-most-westerly point of the continental US and host to a fine state park with hiking trails spreading out over the headland. Sighted in 1603 by Spanish explorer Martín d'Aguilar, Cape Blanco juts far out into the Pacific, withstanding lashing winds that can pass 100mph. Visitors can tour the Cape Blanco Lighthouse, built in 1870, the oldest and highest operational lighthouse in Oregon.

A mile east is Hughes House, a restored Victorian home built in 1898 by Patrick Hughes, an Irish dairy rancher and gold miner.