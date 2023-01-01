Washed Ashore Gallery & Workshop

This tiny but cool gallery features gigantic sculptures made from trash washed up from the sea. Walk through a life-sized whale skeleton made from plastic bottles, pose with a garbage shark or snuggle with a rubbish starfish. There's a hands-on area at the back where you can help with the art pieces.

Don't miss a selfie op with Henry the fish, a trash sculpture outside the museum in downtown Bandon next to the Bandon Coffee Cafe. There are exhibits of the group's work around the US, including at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History in Washington, DC, and even internationally.